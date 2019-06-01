Top Scorers

  • Toronto FC TOR
    • Ayo Akinola Forward
      Matches: 3
      Goals: 5
    • Richie Laryea Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 2
    • Alejandro Pozuelo Forward
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 1
  • Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
    • Cristian Dájome Forward
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 2
    • Ali Adnan Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Goals: 1
    • Jake Nerwinski Defender
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1

Most Assists

  • Toronto FC TOR
    • Alejandro Pozuelo Forward
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 5
    • Quentin Westberg Goalkeeper
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1
    • Nick DeLeon Midfielder
      Matches: 3
      Assists: 1
  • Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
    • David Milinkovic Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 2
    • Ali Adnan Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 2
    • Hwang In-Beom Midfielder
      Matches: 5
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Vancouver Whitecaps VAN 1-1 Toronto FC TOR 1 Jun, 2019 Major League Soccer
Toronto FC TOR 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps VAN 6 Oct, 2018 Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps VAN 0-2 Toronto FC TOR 18 Mar, 2017 Major League Soccer
Toronto FC TOR 3-4 Vancouver Whitecaps VAN 14 May, 2016 Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps VAN 1-3 Toronto FC TOR 7 Mar, 2015 Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • TOR 10
    • 7 VAN

  • Goals Against

    • TOR 10
    • 10 VAN

  • Goal Difference

    • TOR 0
    • -3 VAN

  • Assists

    • TOR 6
    • 6 VAN

Game Information

  • VENUE: BMO Field
    COVERAGE: ESPN+
