Toronto FC-Vancouver to begin Canada round-robin
Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps should know each other quite well by the time the week ends.
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
|1-1
|Toronto FC TOR
|1 Jun, 2019
|Major League Soccer
|Toronto FC TOR
|1-2
|Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
|6 Oct, 2018
|Major League Soccer
|Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
|0-2
|Toronto FC TOR
|18 Mar, 2017
|Major League Soccer
|Toronto FC TOR
|3-4
|Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
|14 May, 2016
|Major League Soccer
|Vancouver Whitecaps VAN
|1-3
|Toronto FC TOR
|7 Mar, 2015
|Major League Soccer
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Columbus Crew SC
|5
|+8
|13
|2
|Toronto FC
|5
|+2
|9
|3
|Orlando City SC
|5
|+2
|8
|4
|Philadelphia Union
|5
|0
|8
|5
|Montreal Impact
|5
|0
|7
|6
|New York Red Bulls
|5
|-2
|7
|7
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|-1
|6
|8
|FC Cincinnati
|5
|-3
|6
|9
|New England Revolution
|5
|0
|6
|10
|DC United
|5
|-1
|5
|11
|Chicago Fire FC
|5
|-4
|4
|12
|Nashville SC
|3
|-1
|3
|13
|New York City FC
|5
|-4
|3
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|-5
|0
The 2020 U.S. Open Cup has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Monday.
FC Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer earns his team a point with a man of the match performance. Watch MLS on ESPN+.
Jimmy Maurer made seven saves, but FC Dallas again failed to defeat expansion Nashville SC at home, settling for a 0-0 draw on Sunday night.
FC Dallas announced that players will remain inside locker rooms for the playing of the national anthem prior to Sunday's match against Nashville SC
Both Major League Soccer and FC Dallas released statements late Thursday in support of Dallas defender Reggie Cannon.