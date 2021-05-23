Leicester miss out on top-four after Spurs loss
Leicester City twice squandered the lead to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as their Champions League dream was shattered.
|No.
|Name
|
1 Kasper Schmeichel OG76'
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
21' 24 Nampalys Mendy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 21 Ricardo Pereira
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 17 Ayoze Perez
Goals 0
|
9 Jamie Vardy 18' 52'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
68' 27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
8 Harry Winks 83'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 41'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
90'+4' 14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
23 Steven Bergwijn 58'
Goals 0
68' 9 Gareth Bale 87' 90'+6'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
57 Nile John
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
|90'+6'
|Goal! Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
|LEI
|TOT
|9
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|7
|1
|Saves
|4
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|38
|+51
|86
|2
|Manchester United
|38
|+29
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|38
|+26
|69
|4
|Chelsea
|38
|+22
|67
|5
|Leicester City
|38
|+18
|66
|6
|West Ham United
|38
|+15
|65
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|+23
|62
|8
|Arsenal
|38
|+16
|61
|9
|Leeds United
|38
|+8
|59
|10
|Everton
|38
|-1
|59
|11
|Aston Villa
|38
|+9
|55
|12
|Newcastle United
|38
|-16
|45
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|38
|-16
|45
|14
|Crystal Palace
|38
|-25
|44
|15
|Southampton
|38
|-21
|43
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|38
|-6
|41
|17
|Burnley
|38
|-22
|39
|18
|Fulham
|38
|-26
|28
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|38
|-41
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|38
|-43
|23
