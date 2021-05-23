  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 18
    • Jamie Vardy Penalty - Scored
  • 21
    • On: Nampalys Mendy|Off: Wesley Fofana
  • 41
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Leicester City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 52
    • Jamie Vardy Penalty - Scored
  • 58
    • Steven Bergwijn Yellow Card
  • 62
    • On: Ricardo Pereira|Off: James Maddison
  • 68
    • On: Gareth Bale|Off: Steven Bergwijn
  • 68
    • On: Lucas Moura|Off: Dele Alli
  • 76
    • Kasper Schmeichel (OG)
  • 80
    • On: Ayoze Perez|Off: Marc Albrighton
  • 83
    • Harry Winks Yellow Card
  • 87
    • Gareth Bale Goal
  • 90+4
    • On: Joe Rodon|Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 90+6
    • Gareth Bale Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
LEI
3-4-1-2
TOT
4-2-3-1
LEI
3-4-1-2
  • 1Schmeichel
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 3Fofana
    On: Nampalys Mendy | Off: Wesley Fofana
  • 27Castagne
  • 33Thomas
  • 25Ndidi
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
    On: Ayoze Perez | Off: Marc Albrighton
  • 10Maddison
    On: Ricardo Pereira | Off: James Maddison
  • 9Vardy
  • 14Iheanacho
No. Name
1 Kasper Schmeichel   OG76'
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Wesley Fofana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21' 24  Nampalys Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Çaglar Söyüncü
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Timothy Castagne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Youri Tielemans
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 James Maddison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 21  Ricardo Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 17  Ayoze Perez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy  18' 52'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Wes Morgan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Christian Fuchs
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Hamza Choudhury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,
  • Leicester
  • ATTENDANCE: 8,000

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
90'+7' Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
90'+6' Goal! Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Match Stats

LEI
TOT

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (6)
11 (4)
LEI TOT
9 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
8 Corner Kicks 7
1 Saves 4
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 38 +51 86
2 Manchester United 38 +29 74
3 Liverpool 38 +26 69
4 Chelsea 38 +22 67
5 Leicester City 38 +18 66
6 West Ham United 38 +15 65
7 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +23 62
8 Arsenal 38 +16 61
9 Leeds United 38 +8 59
10 Everton 38 -1 59
11 Aston Villa 38 +9 55
12 Newcastle United 38 -16 45
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -16 45
14 Crystal Palace 38 -25 44
15 Southampton 38 -21 43
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -6 41
17 Burnley 38 -22 39
18 Fulham 38 -26 28
19 West Bromwich Albion 38 -41 26
20 Sheffield United 38 -43 23