- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Diop
- Dawson
- Coufal
- Rice
- Soucek
- Benrahma
- Lingard
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Nathan Trott
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Pablo
- Luiz
- Chambers
- Xhaka
- Thomas
- Saka
- Ødegaard
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: London Stadium
Match Commentary
|13'
|Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|13'
|Foul by Calum Chambers (Arsenal).
|10'
|Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WHU
|ARS
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+43
|71
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|29
|+21
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|28
|+10
|48
|6
|Liverpool
|29
|+12
|46
|7
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|+17
|45
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|28
|+8
|41
|11
|Leeds United
|29
|-2
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|-10
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-4
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|29
|-20
|28
|18
|Fulham
|30
|-15
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|29
|-34
|14
