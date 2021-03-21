  • KO
    • Kickoff
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
WHU
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
WHU
4-2-3-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 23Diop
  • 15Dawson
  • 5Coufal
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 9Benrahma
  • 11Lingard
  • 20Bowen
  • 30Antonio
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
23 Issa Diop
15 Craig Dawson
3 Aaron Cresswell
5 Vladimir Coufal
11 Jesse Lingard
41 Declan Rice
28 Tomas Soucek
30 Michail Antonio
9 Saïd Benrahma
20 Jarrod Bowen
Substitutes
31 Ben Johnson
16 Mark Noble
24 Ryan Fredericks
10 Manuel Lanzini
25 David Martin
4 Fabián Balbuena
34 Nathan Trott
14 Frederik Alves
45 Ademipo Odubeko
Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

13' Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13' Foul by Calum Chambers (Arsenal).
10' Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

Match Stats

WHU
ARS

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (0)
0 (0)
WHU ARS
1 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 30 +43 71
2 Manchester United 29 +24 57
3 Leicester City 29 +21 56
4 Chelsea 29 +19 51
5 West Ham United 28 +10 48
6 Liverpool 29 +12 46
7 Everton 28 +3 46
8 Tottenham Hotspur 28 +17 45
9 Aston Villa 27 +11 41
10 Arsenal 28 +8 41
11 Leeds United 29 -2 39
12 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 -10 35
14 Southampton 29 -15 33
15 Burnley 29 -15 33
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -4 32
17 Newcastle United 29 -20 28
18 Fulham 30 -15 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 29 -37 18
20 Sheffield United 29 -34 14