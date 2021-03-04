Liverpool LIV
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
42
-
Mason Mount Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Fabinho
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Mount
- Ziyech
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount 42'
Goals 1
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Chelsea 1.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
|45'+1'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
LIV
CHE
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
6 (2)
|LIV
|CHE
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+39
|65
|2
|Manchester United
|27
|+21
|51
|3
|Leicester City
|27
|+15
|50
|4
|Everton
|26
|+6
|46
|5
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|6
|Chelsea
|26
|+16
|44
|7
|Liverpool
|26
|+13
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+15
|42
|9
|Aston Villa
|25
|+11
|39
|10
|Arsenal
|26
|+7
|37
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|27
|-9
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-14
|34
|14
|Southampton
|26
|-13
|30
|15
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|29
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|27
|-12
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|27
|-36
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|27
|-27
|14
