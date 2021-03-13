Leeds United LEE
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
23
-
Tyler Roberts Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
On: Rodrigo|Off: Patrick Bamford
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Struijk
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Roberts
- Dallas
- Raphinha
- BamfordOn: Rodrigo | Off: Patrick Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Tyler Roberts 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
35' 20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Jack Jenkins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Mount
- Ziyech
- Pulisic
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
Match Commentary
|62'
|Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount.
|61'
|Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
|61'
|Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
LEE
CHE
Possession
37% 63%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
10 (5)
|LEE
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|4
|6
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|68
|2
|Manchester United
|28
|+23
|54
|3
|Leicester City
|28
|+16
|53
|4
|Chelsea
|28
|+19
|50
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+11
|48
|6
|Everton
|27
|+4
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+18
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Leeds United
|27
|-3
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|13
|Crystal Palace
|28
|-17
|34
|14
|Southampton
|28
|-14
|33
|15
|Burnley
|28
|-16
|30
|16
|Newcastle United
|28
|-17
|28
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-8
|26
|18
|Fulham
|28
|-11
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|28
|-36
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|28
|-29
|14
Premier League News
Is Arteta on the hot seat ahead of the North London derby?
ESPN FC keys in on Mikel Arteta and Gareth Bale before Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the Premier League.
Christian Pulisic has to 'fight for his place' at Chelsea
Stewart Robson explains why Christian Pulisic is not in a position to leave Chelsea amid a lack of minutes.
Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles struck deep into added time to cancel out an 86th minute own goal to draw with Aston Villa.
Liverpool's horrible season: How can Klopp & Co. turn it around?
From their first-ever Premier League title to a season of historic lows: what's wrong at Liverpool? How can they turn it around?
City boss Guardiola upset by state of Etihad pitch: 'Anfield, Old Trafford better'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is concerned about the state of the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.
Man United's Solskjaer unsure on De Gea return due to COVID-19 protocols
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is awaiting clarification on David De Gea's quarantine status before considering the Spaniard for a recall against West Ham.