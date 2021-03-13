  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 23
    • Tyler Roberts Yellow Card
  • 35
    • On: Rodrigo|Off: Patrick Bamford
  • HT
    • Halftime
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
LEE
4-1-4-1
CHE
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 10Alioski
  • 21Struijk
  • 14Llorente
  • 2Ayling
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 11Roberts
  • 15Dallas
  • 18Raphinha
  • 9Bamford
    On: Rodrigo | Off: Patrick Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 6
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ezgjan Alioski
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts  23'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35' 20  Rodrigo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Gaetano Berardi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Jack Jenkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,

Match Commentary

62' Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount.
61' Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
61' Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

LEE
CHE

Possession

37% 63%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
10 (5)
LEE CHE
8 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 4
6 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 29 +40 68
2 Manchester United 28 +23 54
3 Leicester City 28 +16 53
4 Chelsea 28 +19 50
5 West Ham United 27 +11 48
6 Everton 27 +4 46
7 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +18 45
8 Liverpool 28 +11 43
9 Aston Villa 27 +11 41
10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
11 Leeds United 27 -3 35
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
13 Crystal Palace 28 -17 34
14 Southampton 28 -14 33
15 Burnley 28 -16 30
16 Newcastle United 28 -17 28
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -8 26
18 Fulham 28 -11 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 28 -36 18
20 Sheffield United 28 -29 14