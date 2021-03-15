-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
37
-
Rúben Neves Yellow Card
-
- Patrício
- Boly
- Coady
- Saïss
- Jonny
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Semedo
- Neto
- Traoré
- Willian José
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Rúben Neves 37'
Goals 0
|
19 Jonny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian José
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|41'
|Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
|40'
|Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
|40'
|Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WOL
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+43
|71
|2
|Manchester United
|29
|+24
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|29
|+21
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|28
|+10
|48
|6
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|+17
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|28
|+8
|41
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|12
|Leeds United
|28
|-3
|36
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|-7
|29
|17
|Newcastle United
|28
|-17
|28
|18
|Fulham
|29
|-14
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|29
|-34
|14
