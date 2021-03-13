  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 47
    • John Stones Goal
  • 56
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
  • 60
    • Sergio Agüero Penalty - Scored
  • 63
    • On: Aleksandar Mitrovic|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • 67
    • On: Fernandinho|Off: Bernardo Silva
Fulham Logo Fulham FUL Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
FUL
4-3-3
MNC
3-4-3
FUL
4-3-3
  • 1Areola
  • 34Aina
  • 16Adarabioyo
  • 5Andersen
  • 2Tete
  • 18Lemina
  • 21Reed
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 15Loftus-Cheek
    On: Aleksandar Mitrovic | Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • 19Lookman
No. Name
1 Alphonse Areola
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Tosin Adarabioyo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Joachim Andersen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kenny Tete
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Harrison Reed
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 9  Aleksandar Mitrovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ivan Cavaleiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ademola Lookman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
31 Fabri
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Michael Hector
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Terence Kongolo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Antonee Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Craven Cottage
  • ,

Match Commentary

68' Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68' Foul by Joachim Andersen (Fulham).
68' Rodrigo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

FUL
MNC

Possession

45% 55%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
8 (7)
FUL MNC
13 Fouls 11
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
3 Corner Kicks 2
4 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 29 +40 68
2 Manchester United 28 +23 54
3 Leicester City 28 +16 53
4 Chelsea 29 +19 51
5 West Ham United 27 +11 48
6 Everton 28 +3 46
7 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +18 45
8 Liverpool 28 +11 43
9 Aston Villa 27 +11 41
10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
11 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
12 Leeds United 28 -3 36
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
14 Southampton 28 -14 33
15 Burnley 29 -15 33
16 Newcastle United 28 -17 28
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -8 26
18 Fulham 28 -11 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 29 -37 18
20 Sheffield United 28 -29 14