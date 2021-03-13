Fulham FUL
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
47
-
John Stones Goal
-
-
56
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
-
60
-
Sergio Agüero Penalty - Scored
-
-
63
-
On: Aleksandar Mitrovic|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
-
-
67
-
On: Fernandinho|Off: Bernardo Silva
-
4-3-3
- Areola
- Aina
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Tete
- Lemina
- Reed
- Zambo Anguissa
- Cavaleiro
- Loftus-CheekOn: Aleksandar Mitrovic | Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- Lookman
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Fabri
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Ederson
- Laporte
- Dias
- Stones
- Mendy
- Rodri
- SilvaOn: Fernandinho | Off: Bernardo Silva
- Cancelo
- Jesus
- Agüero
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 John Stones 47'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
10 Sergio Agüero 60'
Goals 1
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 56'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Craven Cottage
-
,
Match Commentary
|68'
|Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|68'
|Foul by Joachim Andersen (Fulham).
|68'
|Rodrigo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
FUL
MNC
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
8 (7)
|FUL
|MNC
|13
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|4
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|68
|2
|Manchester United
|28
|+23
|54
|3
|Leicester City
|28
|+16
|53
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+11
|48
|6
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+18
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|12
|Leeds United
|28
|-3
|36
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|14
|Southampton
|28
|-14
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Newcastle United
|28
|-17
|28
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-8
|26
|18
|Fulham
|28
|-11
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|28
|-29
|14
Premier League News
Sheffield United manager Wilder leaves relegation-threatened club by mutual consent
Sheffield United announced that manager Chris Wilder has left the club by mutual consent, with the team bottom of the Premier League.
Burnley shock Everton to pull further away from relegation
Dwight McNeil scores a stunning goal as Burnley win 2-1 at Goodison Park.
Hodgson backs Wilfried Zaha for not kneeling pregame
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are fully behind Wilfried Zaha's decision to no longer kneel before matches.
Burnley take leap towards safety with win at Everton
Burnley claimed a massive three points in their quest to stay clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Everton.
Crystal Palace dent West Brom's survival hopes
Luka Milivojevic's first-half penalty is the difference as Crystal Palace run out 1-0 winners.
Chelsea draw with Leeds to extend unbeaten run to 12 games
Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in all competitions since taking over at Chelsea after a 0-0 draw with Leeds.