-
19
-
On: Erik Lamela|Off: Son Heung-Min
-
-
33
-
Erik Lamela Goal
-
-
40
-
Sergio Reguilón Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Martin Ødegaard Goal
-
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Luiz
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Thomas
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Martin Ødegaard 44'
Goals 1
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Alderweireld
- Sánchez
- Doherty
- Ndombele
- Højbjerg
- Heung-MinOn: Erik Lamela | Off: Son Heung-Min
- Moura
- Bale
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Sergio Reguilón 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
19' 11 Erik Lamela 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur).
|45'+1'
|Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|TOT
|6
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|30
|+43
|71
|2
|Leicester City
|29
|+21
|56
|3
|Manchester United
|28
|+23
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+19
|51
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+11
|48
|6
|Everton
|28
|+3
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+18
|45
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|9
|Aston Villa
|27
|+11
|41
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-16
|37
|12
|Leeds United
|28
|-3
|36
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|14
|Southampton
|29
|-15
|33
|15
|Burnley
|29
|-15
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|-7
|29
|17
|Newcastle United
|28
|-17
|28
|18
|Fulham
|29
|-14
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|-37
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|29
|-34
|14
