Burnley BUR
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- Mcneil
- Brownhill
- Westwood
- Gudmundsson
- Wood
- Vydra
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Luiz
- Chambers
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Willian
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 1
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Turf Moor
-
,
Match Commentary
|19'
|Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
|17'
|Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|17'
|Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
Match Stats
BUR
ARS
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
3 (1)
|BUR
|ARS
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+39
|65
|2
|Manchester United
|27
|+21
|51
|3
|Leicester City
|27
|+15
|50
|4
|Chelsea
|27
|+17
|47
|5
|Everton
|26
|+6
|46
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|7
|Liverpool
|27
|+12
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+15
|42
|9
|Aston Villa
|25
|+11
|39
|10
|Arsenal
|26
|+7
|37
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|27
|-9
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-14
|34
|14
|Southampton
|26
|-13
|30
|15
|Burnley
|27
|-16
|29
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|27
|-12
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|27
|-36
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|27
|-27
|14
