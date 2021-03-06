  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 6
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
Burnley Logo Burnley BUR Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
BUR
4-4-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
BUR
4-4-2
  • 1Pope
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Mee
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 2Lowton
  • 11Mcneil
  • 8Brownhill
  • 18Westwood
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Wood
  • 27Vydra
No. Name
1 Nick Pope
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tarkowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Charlie Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Lowton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Josh Brownhill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ashley Westwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Dwight Mcneil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Johann Gudmundsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Chris Wood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
26 Phil Bardsley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Turf Moor
  • ,

Match Commentary

19' Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
17' Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17' Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

Match Stats

BUR
ARS

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
3 (1)
BUR ARS
1 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 27 +39 65
2 Manchester United 27 +21 51
3 Leicester City 27 +15 50
4 Chelsea 27 +17 47
5 Everton 26 +6 46
6 West Ham United 26 +9 45
7 Liverpool 27 +12 43
8 Tottenham Hotspur 26 +15 42
9 Aston Villa 25 +11 39
10 Arsenal 26 +7 37
11 Leeds United 26 -1 35
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 -9 34
13 Crystal Palace 27 -14 34
14 Southampton 26 -13 30
15 Burnley 27 -16 29
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 -7 26
17 Newcastle United 26 -17 26
18 Fulham 27 -12 23
19 West Bromwich Albion 27 -36 17
20 Sheffield United 27 -27 14