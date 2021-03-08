  • KO
    • Kickoff
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Everton EVE Everton Logo
CHE
3-4-2-1
EVE
3-4-1-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 15Zouma
  • 4Christensen
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Alonso
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 24James
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 29Havertz
  • 11Werner
Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

8' Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8' Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).
5' Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reece James following a corner.

Match Stats

CHE
EVE

Possession

87% 13%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
0 (0)
CHE EVE
2 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 28 +37 65
2 Manchester United 28 +23 54
3 Leicester City 28 +16 53
4 Chelsea 27 +17 47
5 Everton 26 +6 46
6 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +18 45
7 West Ham United 26 +9 45
8 Liverpool 28 +11 43
9 Aston Villa 26 +11 40
10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
11 Leeds United 26 -1 35
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
13 Crystal Palace 28 -17 34
14 Southampton 27 -11 33
15 Burnley 28 -16 30
16 Newcastle United 27 -17 27
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -8 26
18 Fulham 28 -11 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 28 -36 18
20 Sheffield United 28 -29 14