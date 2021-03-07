Liverpool LIV
Fulham FUL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
38
-
Kenny Tete Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Diogo Jota Yellow Card
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Williams
- Phillips
- Williams
- Keita
- Wijnaldum
- Milner
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
- Shaqiri
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Areola
- Aina
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Tete
- Lookman
- Reed
- Lemina
- De Cordova-Reid
- Maja
- Cavaleiro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
2 Kenny Tete 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Fabri
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|44'
|Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|44'
|Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool).
|42'
|Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
LIV
FUL
Possession
51% 49%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
7 (1)
|LIV
|FUL
|6
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+39
|65
|2
|Leicester City
|28
|+16
|53
|3
|Manchester United
|27
|+21
|51
|4
|Chelsea
|27
|+17
|47
|5
|Everton
|26
|+6
|46
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|7
|Liverpool
|27
|+12
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+15
|42
|9
|Aston Villa
|26
|+11
|40
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|13
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-14
|34
|14
|Southampton
|27
|-11
|33
|15
|Burnley
|28
|-16
|30
|16
|Newcastle United
|27
|-17
|27
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-8
|26
|18
|Fulham
|27
|-12
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|28
|-36
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|28
|-29
|14
