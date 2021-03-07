  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
  • 32
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 50
    • Luke Shaw Goal
  • 58
    • Luke Shaw Yellow Card
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 3Dias
  • 5Stones
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
  • 26Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Olexandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Sergio Agüero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

60' Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
59' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
58' Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

MNC
MAN

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (5)
7 (5)
MNC MAN
7 Fouls 11
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 5
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 27 +39 65
2 Leicester City 28 +16 53
3 Manchester United 27 +21 51
4 Chelsea 27 +17 47
5 Everton 26 +6 46
6 West Ham United 26 +9 45
7 Liverpool 28 +11 43
8 Tottenham Hotspur 26 +15 42
9 Aston Villa 26 +11 40
10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
11 Leeds United 26 -1 35
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
13 Crystal Palace 27 -14 34
14 Southampton 27 -11 33
15 Burnley 28 -16 30
16 Newcastle United 27 -17 27
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -8 26
18 Fulham 28 -11 26
19 West Bromwich Albion 28 -36 18
20 Sheffield United 28 -29 14