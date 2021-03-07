-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
-
-
32
-
Harry Maguire Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
50
-
Luke Shaw Goal
-
-
58
-
Luke Shaw Yellow Card
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
5 Harry Maguire 32'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw 50' 58'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 2'
Goals 1
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|60'
|Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
|59'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
|58'
|Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|MAN
|7
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|5
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+39
|65
|2
|Leicester City
|28
|+16
|53
|3
|Manchester United
|27
|+21
|51
|4
|Chelsea
|27
|+17
|47
|5
|Everton
|26
|+6
|46
|6
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|7
|Liverpool
|28
|+11
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+15
|42
|9
|Aston Villa
|26
|+11
|40
|10
|Arsenal
|27
|+7
|38
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-9
|35
|13
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-14
|34
|14
|Southampton
|27
|-11
|33
|15
|Burnley
|28
|-16
|30
|16
|Newcastle United
|27
|-17
|27
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-8
|26
|18
|Fulham
|28
|-11
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|28
|-36
|18
|20
|Sheffield United
|28
|-29
|14
