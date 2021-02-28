Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Gareth Bale Goal
-
-
15
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
31
-
Lucas Moura Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
55
-
Gareth Bale Goal
-
4-2-3-1
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Alderweireld
- Sánchez
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Moura
- Bale
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura 31'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gareth Bale 2' 55'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- Mcneil
- Cork
- Westwood
- Brownhill
- Rodriguez
- Vydra
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Foul by Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur).
|57'
|Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|55'
|Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Burnley 0. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Match Stats
TOT
BUR
Possession
59% 41%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (5)
6 (2)
|TOT
|BUR
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|+36
|62
|2
|Manchester United
|25
|+21
|49
|3
|Leicester City
|26
|+15
|49
|4
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|24
|+12
|39
|9
|Arsenal
|26
|+7
|37
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+10
|36
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|-6
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|26
|-14
|33
|14
|Southampton
|25
|-12
|30
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|26
|-11
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|-35
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
