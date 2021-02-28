  • KO
    • Kickoff
Sheffield United Logo Sheffield United SHU Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
SHU
3-5-2
LIV
4-3-3
SHU
3-5-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 29Bryan
  • 15Jagielka
  • 22Ampadu
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 16Norwood
  • 7Lundstram
  • 2Baldock
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17McGoldrick
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Phil Jagielka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 John Fleck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John Lundstram
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Enda Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 George Baldock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 David McGoldrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Oliver McBurnie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Wes Foderingham
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Iliman Ndiaye
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Frankie Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

32' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
32' Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
30' Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Match Stats

SHU
LIV

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (1)
5 (4)
SHU LIV
3 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 26 +36 62
2 Manchester United 26 +21 50
3 Leicester City 26 +15 49
4 West Ham United 26 +9 45
5 Chelsea 26 +16 44
6 Liverpool 25 +11 40
7 Everton 24 +4 40
8 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +14 39
9 Aston Villa 24 +12 39
10 Arsenal 26 +7 37
11 Leeds United 26 -1 35
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 -6 34
13 Crystal Palace 26 -14 33
14 Southampton 25 -12 30
15 Burnley 26 -16 28
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 -7 26
17 Newcastle United 26 -17 26
18 Fulham 26 -11 23
19 West Bromwich Albion 26 -35 17
20 Sheffield United 25 -26 11