Chelsea CHE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Hudson-Odoi
- Mount
- Ziyech
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|15'
|VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester United.
|15'
|Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
|14'
|Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Match Stats
CHE
MAN
Possession
71% 29%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
2 (1)
|CHE
|MAN
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|+36
|62
|2
|Manchester United
|25
|+21
|49
|3
|Leicester City
|26
|+15
|49
|4
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+14
|39
|9
|Aston Villa
|24
|+12
|39
|10
|Arsenal
|26
|+7
|37
|11
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|-6
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|26
|-14
|33
|14
|Southampton
|25
|-12
|30
|15
|Burnley
|26
|-16
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|26
|-11
|23
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|-35
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
