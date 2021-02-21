-
Kickoff
2
Raheem Sterling Goal - Header
HT
Halftime
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Saka
- Ødegaard
- Pépé
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Silva
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 2'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Manchester City 1.
|45'+1'
|Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|MNC
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|24
|+34
|56
|2
|Leicester City
|25
|+17
|49
|3
|Manchester United
|24
|+19
|46
|4
|West Ham United
|25
|+10
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|23
|+11
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+10
|36
|10
|Arsenal
|24
|+6
|34
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|-6
|33
|12
|Leeds United
|24
|-3
|32
|13
|Southampton
|24
|-9
|30
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-15
|25
|18
|Fulham
|25
|-11
|22
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|-36
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
Premier League News
Leicester keep pace at top with Barnes, Maddison strikes at Aston Villa
James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored quick-fire first-half goals as Leicester City notched up a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa.
Tottenham's Mourinho: My coaching team is best in world
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has defended his coaching methods after his side slipped to another defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.
West Ham enter the top four with derby win over Tottenham
West Ham rise to fourth as they hold on to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the London Stadium.
West Ham dent Tottenham's top four hopes through Lingard winner
Jesse Lingard's winner mounted more pressure on his former boss Jose Mourinho as West Ham United secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Coronavirus: Man Utd staff members forced to quarantine; Newcastle clash on
Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United is set to go ahead as planned despite members of staff at Old Trafford in quarantine.