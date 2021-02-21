  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Raheem Sterling Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 1Leno
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Marí
  • 16Holding
  • 2Bellerín
  • 34Xhaka
  • 25Elneny
  • 7Saka
  • 11Ødegaard
  • 19Pépé
  • 14Aubameyang
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pablo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Emile Smith-Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Manchester City 1.
45'+1' Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1' Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Match Stats

ARS
MNC

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
6 (2)
ARS MNC
3 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
1 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 24 +34 56
2 Leicester City 25 +17 49
3 Manchester United 24 +19 46
4 West Ham United 25 +10 45
5 Chelsea 25 +16 43
6 Liverpool 25 +11 40
7 Everton 24 +4 40
8 Aston Villa 23 +11 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +10 36
10 Arsenal 24 +6 34
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -6 33
12 Leeds United 24 -3 32
13 Southampton 24 -9 30
14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
15 Burnley 25 -12 28
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
17 Newcastle United 24 -15 25
18 Fulham 25 -11 22
19 West Bromwich Albion 25 -36 14
20 Sheffield United 25 -26 11