United to hold talks with Cavani on contract extension - Solsk
Manchester United will hold talks with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani over extending his stay at the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskja
Manchester United will hold talks with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani over extending his stay at the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskja
|No.
|Name
|
23 Luke Shaw
|
17 Fred
|
21 Daniel James
|Substitutes
|
27 Alex Telles
|
19 Amad Diallo
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
|
15 Jamal Lewis
|
17 Emil Krafth
|
14 Isaac Hayden
|Substitutes
|
11 Matt Ritchie
|
21 Ryan Fraser
|
12 Dwight Gayle
|
23 Jacob Murphy
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Newcastle United NEW
|1-4
|Manchester United MAN
|17 Oct, 2020
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|4-1
|Newcastle United NEW
|26 Dec, 2019
|English Premier League
|Newcastle United NEW
|1-0
|Manchester United MAN
|6 Oct, 2019
|English Premier League
|Newcastle United NEW
|0-2
|Manchester United MAN
|2 Jan, 2019
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|3-2
|Newcastle United NEW
|6 Oct, 2018
|English Premier League
Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|25
|+35
|59
|2
|Leicester City
|25
|+17
|49
|3
|Manchester United
|24
|+19
|46
|4
|West Ham United
|25
|+10
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|23
|+11
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+10
|36
|10
|Arsenal
|25
|+5
|34
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|-6
|33
|12
|Leeds United
|24
|-3
|32
|13
|Southampton
|24
|-9
|30
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-15
|25
|18
|Fulham
|25
|-11
|22
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|-36
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
Arsenal failed to gain any ground in their quest for the European places, Martin Odegaard & Nicolas Pepe failing to impress in a 1-0 defeat to City.
Manchester City extended their winning run in all competitions to 18 matches after a 1-0 victory at Arsenal on Sunday.
James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored quick-fire first-half goals as Leicester City notched up a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has defended his coaching methods after his side slipped to another defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.
West Ham rise to fourth as they hold on to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the London Stadium.
Jesse Lingard's winner mounted more pressure on his former boss Jose Mourinho as West Ham United secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.