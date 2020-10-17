MAN
4-2-3-1
NEW
4-3-1-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 17Fred
  • 10Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
  • 21James
  • 9Martial
No. Name
  1 David de Gea
  5 Harry Maguire
  2 Victor Lindelöf
  23 Luke Shaw
  29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  18 Bruno Fernandes
  31 Nemanja Matic
  17 Fred
  9 Anthony Martial
  10 Marcus Rashford
  21 Daniel James
Substitutes
  8 Juan Mata
  27 Alex Telles
  3 Eric Bailly
  38 Axel Tuanzebe
  26 Dean Henderson
  33 Brandon Williams
  11 Mason Greenwood
  19 Amad Diallo
  74 Shola Shoretire

Top Scorers

  • Manchester United MAN
    • 18
      Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 14
    • 10
      Marcus Rashford Forward
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 8
    • 7
      Edinson Cavani Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 6
  • Newcastle United NEW
    • 13
      Callum Wilson Forward
      Matches: 21
      Goals: 10
    • Miguel Almirón Midfielder
      Matches: 22
      Goals: 4
    • 16
      Jeff Hendrick Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 2

Most Assists

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Newcastle United NEW 1-4 Manchester United MAN 17 Oct, 2020 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 4-1 Newcastle United NEW 26 Dec, 2019 English Premier League
Newcastle United NEW 1-0 Manchester United MAN 6 Oct, 2019 English Premier League
Newcastle United NEW 0-2 Manchester United MAN 2 Jan, 2019 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 3-2 Newcastle United NEW 6 Oct, 2018 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • MAN 50
    • 25 NEW

  • Goals Against

    • MAN 31
    • 40 NEW

  • Goal Difference

    • MAN 19
    • -15 NEW

  • Assists

    • MAN 34
    • 16 NEW

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 25 +35 59
2 Leicester City 25 +17 49
3 Manchester United 24 +19 46
4 West Ham United 25 +10 45
5 Chelsea 25 +16 43
6 Liverpool 25 +11 40
7 Everton 24 +4 40
8 Aston Villa 23 +11 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +10 36
10 Arsenal 25 +5 34
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -6 33
12 Leeds United 24 -3 32
13 Southampton 24 -9 30
14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
15 Burnley 25 -12 28
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
17 Newcastle United 24 -15 25
18 Fulham 25 -11 22
19 West Bromwich Albion 25 -36 14
20 Sheffield United 25 -26 11