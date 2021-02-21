West Ham United WHU
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Michail Antonio Goal
-
-
36
-
Erik Lamela Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Sergio Reguilón Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Diop
- Dawson
- Coufal
- Soucek
- Rice
- Fornals
- Lingard
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
30 Michail Antonio 5'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Tanganga
- Højbjerg
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Lamela
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Sergio Reguilón 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela 36'
Goals 0
|
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
|44'
|Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|44'
|Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
WHU
TOT
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (3)
8 (1)
|WHU
|TOT
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|24
|+34
|56
|2
|Manchester United
|24
|+19
|46
|3
|Leicester City
|24
|+16
|46
|4
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|5
|West Ham United
|24
|+9
|42
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|22
|+12
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+11
|36
|10
|Arsenal
|24
|+6
|34
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|-6
|33
|12
|Leeds United
|24
|-3
|32
|13
|Southampton
|24
|-9
|30
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|24
|-15
|25
|18
|Fulham
|25
|-11
|22
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|-36
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
