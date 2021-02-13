Leicester City LEI
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
17
-
On: Thiago|Off: James Milner
-
-
24
-
Curtis Jones Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Schmeichel
- Pereira
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Amartey
- Tielemans
- Ndidi
- Barnes
- Maddison
- Albrighton
- Vardy
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Perez
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Henderson
- Kabak
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Wijnaldum
- MilnerOn: Thiago | Off: James Milner
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones 24'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
17' 6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|30'
|Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
|29'
|Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
|28'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Match Stats
LEI
LIV
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (0)
7 (3)
|LEI
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|7
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+29
|50
|2
|Manchester United
|23
|+19
|45
|3
|Leicester City
|23
|+14
|43
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|+15
|40
|5
|Chelsea
|23
|+14
|39
|6
|West Ham United
|23
|+6
|39
|7
|Everton
|21
|+6
|37
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|+14
|36
|9
|Aston Villa
|21
|+12
|35
|10
|Leeds United
|22
|0
|32
|11
|Arsenal
|23
|+4
|31
|12
|Southampton
|22
|-8
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|23
|-12
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|-8
|27
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|-5
|25
|16
|Newcastle United
|23
|-13
|25
|17
|Burnley
|22
|-15
|23
|18
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|-36
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|23
|-22
|11
