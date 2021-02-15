-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
20
-
On: Olivier Giroud|Off: Tammy Abraham
-
-
31
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
-
39
-
Timo Werner Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Arrizabalaga
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Hudson-Odoi
- Werner
- Mount
- AbrahamOn: Olivier Giroud | Off: Tammy Abraham
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
20' 18 Olivier Giroud 31'
Goals 1
|
11 Timo Werner 39'
Goals 1
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Darlow
- Lewis
- Clark
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Shelvey
- Hayden
- Willock
- Saint-Maximin
- Almirón
- Gayle
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United).
|58'
|César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|56'
|Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|NEW
|4
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|8
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|23
|+32
|53
|2
|Manchester United
|24
|+19
|46
|3
|Leicester City
|24
|+16
|46
|4
|West Ham United
|24
|+9
|42
|5
|Liverpool
|24
|+13
|40
|6
|Chelsea
|23
|+14
|39
|7
|Everton
|22
|+4
|37
|8
|Aston Villa
|22
|+12
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+11
|36
|10
|Arsenal
|24
|+6
|34
|11
|Leeds United
|23
|-2
|32
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|24
|-7
|30
|13
|Southampton
|23
|-9
|29
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-15
|29
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|-5
|26
|16
|Burnley
|23
|-12
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|23
|-13
|25
|18
|Fulham
|23
|-12
|18
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|24
|-36
|13
|20
|Sheffield United
|24
|-25
|11
