  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 20
    • On: Olivier Giroud|Off: Tammy Abraham
  • 31
    • Olivier Giroud Goal
  • 39
    • Timo Werner Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Newcastle United NEW Newcastle United Logo
CHE
3-4-2-1
NEW
4-3-3
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Christensen
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Alonso
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 11Werner
  • 19Mount
  • 9Abraham
    On: Olivier Giroud | Off: Tammy Abraham
No. Name
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20' 18  Olivier Giroud  31'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner  39'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

58' Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United).
58' César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56' Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

CHE
NEW

Possession

67% 33%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (3)
6 (2)
CHE NEW
4 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
8 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 23 +32 53
2 Manchester United 24 +19 46
3 Leicester City 24 +16 46
4 West Ham United 24 +9 42
5 Liverpool 24 +13 40
6 Chelsea 23 +14 39
7 Everton 22 +4 37
8 Aston Villa 22 +12 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +11 36
10 Arsenal 24 +6 34
11 Leeds United 23 -2 32
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 -7 30
13 Southampton 23 -9 29
14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
16 Burnley 23 -12 26
17 Newcastle United 23 -13 25
18 Fulham 23 -12 18
19 West Bromwich Albion 24 -36 13
20 Sheffield United 24 -25 11