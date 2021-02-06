Manchester United MAN
Everton EVE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Edinson Cavani Goal - Header
-
-
39
-
On: Fred|Off: Paul Pogba
-
-
45
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Abdoulaye Doucouré Goal
-
-
52
-
James Rodríguez Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- PogbaOn: Fred | Off: Paul Pogba
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 45'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
39' 17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Edinson Cavani 24'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-1-2
- Olsen
- Digne
- Godfrey
- Keane
- Holgate
- Gomes
- Davies
- Doucouré
- Rodríguez
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
|No.
|Name
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 1
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
19 James Rodríguez 52'
Goals 1
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré 49'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Joshua King
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|54'
|Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|54'
|Foul by James Rodríguez (Everton).
|54'
|Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Match Stats
MAN
EVE
Possession
61% 39%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
3 (2)
|MAN
|EVE
|7
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+26
|47
|2
|Manchester United
|22
|+19
|44
|3
|Leicester City
|22
|+14
|42
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|+18
|40
|5
|West Ham United
|23
|+6
|39
|6
|Chelsea
|22
|+13
|36
|7
|Everton
|20
|+6
|36
|8
|Aston Villa
|21
|+12
|35
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|+12
|33
|10
|Arsenal
|23
|+4
|31
|11
|Leeds United
|21
|-2
|29
|12
|Southampton
|22
|-8
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|-8
|26
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|-5
|25
|16
|Newcastle United
|23
|-13
|25
|17
|Burnley
|22
|-15
|23
|18
|Fulham
|22
|-14
|15
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|-34
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|22
|-21
|11
