-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Jorginho Penalty - Scored
-
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Bergwijn
- Carlos Vinicius
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- James
- Mount
- Hudson-Odoi
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho 24'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|32'
|Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
|31'
|Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|31'
|Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+26
|47
|2
|Manchester United
|22
|+19
|44
|3
|Leicester City
|22
|+14
|42
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|+18
|40
|5
|West Ham United
|22
|+6
|38
|6
|Everton
|20
|+6
|36
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|+13
|33
|8
|Chelsea
|21
|+12
|33
|9
|Aston Villa
|20
|+11
|32
|10
|Arsenal
|22
|+5
|31
|11
|Leeds United
|21
|-2
|29
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-7
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|-8
|26
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|-5
|24
|16
|Newcastle United
|22
|-14
|22
|17
|Burnley
|21
|-15
|22
|18
|Fulham
|21
|-14
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|-34
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|22
|-21
|11
Premier League News
Hasenhuettl thanks Southampton fans for 'unbelievable messages' of support
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said he was stunned by the outpouring of support and kindness from Saints fans in the wake of Tuesday's 9-0 th
Champions League proposal could create new format, end group stage
Europe's leading leagues will discuss UEFA's plans to change the Champions League format, with a major reshaping of the group stage on the agenda.
Arteta calls for action over online abuse directed at players
Mikel Arteta urges social media companies to tackle online abuse with many players being left affected.
Arteta calls on social media firms to help stop online abuse of players
Social media companies must take responsibility to help stop the online abuse of players as their mental health can be affected if they are targeted
Tottenham's Mourinho trolled by Man United fan with full-page ad after loss vs. Brighton wins him jackpot
After Tottenham's dismal loss to Brighton at the weekend won Sahil Arora £5,000 ($6,790), he decided to "thank" Jose Mourinho in a very public way.
Hutchison: Liverpool are not in the title race
The Gab and Juls show analyse Liverpool's loss to Brighton and look forward to their next game against Man City.