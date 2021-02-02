  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • João Moutinho Yellow Card
Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
WOL
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
WOL
4-2-3-1
  • 11Patrício
  • 49Kilman
  • 15Boly
  • 16Coady
  • 22Semedo
  • 28Moutinho
  • 8Neves
  • 7Neto
  • 10Podence
  • 37Traoré
  • 12Willian
No. Name
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 João Moutinho  13'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Daniel Podence
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian José
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Pedro Neto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Lewis Richardson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Leander Dendoncker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Morgan Gibbs-White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ki-Jana Hoever
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54 Owen Otasowie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Molineux Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

19' Attempt missed. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
18' Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
15' Offside, Arsenal. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.

Match Stats

WOL
ARS

Possession

29% 71%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
3 (1)
WOL ARS
3 Fouls 0
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
2 Manchester United 21 +10 41
3 Liverpool 21 +19 40
4 Leicester City 21 +12 39
5 West Ham United 21 +4 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +13 33
7 Chelsea 21 +12 33
8 Everton 19 +5 33
9 Aston Villa 19 +13 32
10 Arsenal 21 +6 31
11 Southampton 20 +2 29
12 Leeds United 20 -1 29
13 Crystal Palace 21 -11 26
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -9 23
15 Newcastle United 21 -13 22
16 Burnley 20 -13 22
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 -6 21
18 Fulham 20 -12 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 21 -33 12
20 Sheffield United 21 -22 8