West Ham United WHU
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Dawson
- Coufal
- Rice
- Soucek
- Fornals
- Benrahma
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-1-2
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Henderson
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Shaqiri
- Origi
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|40'
|Hand ball by James Milner (Liverpool).
|39'
|Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|38'
|Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
WHU
LIV
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (0)
5 (0)
|WHU
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+24
|44
|2
|Manchester United
|21
|+10
|41
|3
|Leicester City
|21
|+12
|39
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|+17
|37
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+14
|33
|7
|Chelsea
|21
|+12
|33
|8
|Everton
|19
|+5
|33
|9
|Aston Villa
|19
|+13
|32
|10
|Arsenal
|21
|+6
|31
|11
|Southampton
|20
|+2
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|20
|-1
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-11
|26
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|-9
|23
|15
|Newcastle United
|21
|-13
|22
|16
|Burnley
|20
|-13
|22
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|-7
|18
|18
|Fulham
|20
|-12
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|-33
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|21
|-22
|8
Premier League News
Leeds stun Leicester on the road
Leicester's seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League comes to an end as Leeds win 3-1.
Man United youngster Pellistri loaned to Alaves
Manchester United have loaned winger Facundo Pellistri to Alaves for the remainder of the season.
Bamford shines as Leeds come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1
Patrick Bamford scored one and created two goals as Leeds United ended Leicester City's seven-match unbeaten run.
Positives for Tuchel but Chelsea are 'missing a goalscorer'
Steve Nicol believes Thomas Tuchel will take some positives from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Burnley.
The most impressive player for Thomas Tuchel so far
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol names the player that has been the best so far for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.
Alonso, Azpilicueta and Chelsea's old guard helping Tuchel rebuild in the post-Lampard era
Marcos Alonso had no future in Frank Lampard's Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta's role was on the wane, but that's all changed under Thomas Tuchel.