West Ham United WHU Liverpool LIV
WHU
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-1-2
WHU
4-2-3-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 15Dawson
  • 5Coufal
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 18Fornals
  • 9Benrahma
  • 20Bowen
  • 30Antonio
1 Lukasz Fabianski
21 Angelo Ogbonna
15 Craig Dawson
3 Aaron Cresswell
5 Vladimir Coufal
9 Said Benrahma
41 Declan Rice
28 Tomas Soucek
30 Michail Antonio
18 Pablo Fornals
20 Jarrod Bowen
Game Information

  VENUE: London Stadium
Match Commentary

40' Hand ball by James Milner (Liverpool).
39' Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
38' Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

WHU
LIV

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (0)
5 (0)
WHU LIV
3 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
2 Manchester United 21 +10 41
3 Leicester City 21 +12 39
4 Liverpool 20 +17 37
5 West Ham United 20 +6 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +14 33
7 Chelsea 21 +12 33
8 Everton 19 +5 33
9 Aston Villa 19 +13 32
10 Arsenal 21 +6 31
11 Southampton 20 +2 29
12 Leeds United 20 -1 29
13 Crystal Palace 21 -11 26
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -9 23
15 Newcastle United 21 -13 22
16 Burnley 20 -13 22
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 -7 18
18 Fulham 20 -12 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 21 -33 12
20 Sheffield United 21 -22 8