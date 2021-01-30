Arsenal ARS
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Cédric Soares Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
On: Anthony Martial|Off: Scott McTominay
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Soares
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Smith Rowe
- Pépé
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
17 Cédric Soares 13'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominayOn: Anthony Martial | Off: Scott McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
37' 9 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|43'
|Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
|43'
|Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|41'
|Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Match Stats
ARS
MAN
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
5 (2)
|ARS
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+24
|44
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|+10
|40
|3
|Leicester City
|20
|+14
|39
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|+17
|37
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+14
|33
|7
|Everton
|19
|+5
|33
|8
|Chelsea
|20
|+10
|30
|9
|Arsenal
|20
|+6
|30
|10
|Aston Villa
|18
|+12
|29
|11
|Southampton
|19
|+3
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|19
|-3
|26
|13
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-11
|26
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|-9
|23
|15
|Burnley
|19
|-11
|22
|16
|Newcastle United
|21
|-13
|22
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|-7
|18
|18
|Fulham
|20
|-12
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|-33
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|21
|-22
|8
