  • 13
    • Cédric Soares Yellow Card
  • 37
    • On: Anthony Martial|Off: Scott McTominay
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
  • 1Leno
  • 17Soares
  • 23David Luiz
  • 16Holding
  • 2Bellerín
  • 34Xhaka
  • 18Partey
  • 35Martinelli
  • 32Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 9Lacazette
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares  13'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Rúnar Rúnarsson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
43' Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
43' Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41' Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

ARS
MAN

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
5 (2)
ARS MAN
2 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
2 Manchester United 20 +10 40
3 Leicester City 20 +14 39
4 Liverpool 20 +17 37
5 West Ham United 20 +6 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +14 33
7 Everton 19 +5 33
8 Chelsea 20 +10 30
9 Arsenal 20 +6 30
10 Aston Villa 18 +12 29
11 Southampton 19 +3 29
12 Leeds United 19 -3 26
13 Crystal Palace 21 -11 26
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -9 23
15 Burnley 19 -11 22
16 Newcastle United 21 -13 22
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 -7 18
18 Fulham 20 -12 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 21 -33 12
20 Sheffield United 21 -22 8