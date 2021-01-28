  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 24
    • Thiago Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Steven Bergwijn Yellow Card
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
TOT
3-4-3
LIV
4-3-3
TOT
3-4-3
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 14Rodon
  • 2Doherty
  • 28Ndombele
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 24Aurier
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 10Kane
  • 23Bergwijn
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

37' Hand ball by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
30' Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30' Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TOT
LIV

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
4 (2)
TOT LIV
3 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 19 +23 41
2 Manchester United 20 +10 40
3 Leicester City 20 +14 39
4 West Ham United 20 +6 35
5 Liverpool 19 +15 34
6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
7 Everton 18 +7 33
8 Chelsea 20 +10 30
9 Arsenal 20 +6 30
10 Aston Villa 18 +12 29
11 Southampton 19 +3 29
12 Leeds United 19 -3 26
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 -8 23
14 Crystal Palace 20 -12 23
15 Burnley 19 -11 22
16 Newcastle United 20 -15 19
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 -7 18
18 Fulham 19 -12 13
19 West Bromwich Albion 20 -33 11
20 Sheffield United 20 -21 8