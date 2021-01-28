Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Thiago Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Steven Bergwijn Yellow Card
-
3-4-3
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Rodon
- Doherty
- Ndombele
- Højbjerg
- Aurier
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Bergwijn
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Steven Bergwijn 30'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Henderson
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Wijnaldum
- Alcantara
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago 24'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|37'
|Hand ball by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
|30'
|Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|30'
|Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
LIV
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
4 (2)
|TOT
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|19
|+23
|41
|2
|Manchester United
|20
|+10
|40
|3
|Leicester City
|20
|+14
|39
|4
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|5
|Liverpool
|19
|+15
|34
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|7
|Everton
|18
|+7
|33
|8
|Chelsea
|20
|+10
|30
|9
|Arsenal
|20
|+6
|30
|10
|Aston Villa
|18
|+12
|29
|11
|Southampton
|19
|+3
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|19
|-3
|26
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|-8
|23
|14
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-12
|23
|15
|Burnley
|19
|-11
|22
|16
|Newcastle United
|20
|-15
|19
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|-7
|18
|18
|Fulham
|19
|-12
|13
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|-33
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|20
|-21
|8
