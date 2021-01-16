Fulham FUL
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-5-2
- Areola
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Aina
- Robinson
- Zambo Anguissa
- Reed
- De Cordova-Reid
- Tete
- Lookman
- Cavaleiro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Kovacic
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Craven Cottage
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
FUL
CHE
Possession
12% 88%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|FUL
|CHE
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|17
|+10
|36
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|+16
|33
|3
|Manchester City
|16
|+12
|32
|4
|Leicester City
|17
|+10
|32
|5
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+14
|30
|7
|Southampton
|17
|+7
|29
|8
|West Ham United
|18
|+4
|29
|9
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|10
|Chelsea
|17
|+11
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|18
|+1
|24
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-7
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|16
|-10
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|-27
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|18
|-20
|5
