Klinsmann expects fascinating Liverpool vs. Man United matchup

Nicol: Anfield's lack of vitriol favours Man United

Ighalo: Man United losing to Liverpool not acceptable

Wayne Rooney 'sacrificed himself' for Ronaldo's success

Mark Clattenburg's 'astonishing' admissions of referee's impartiality

Solskjaer says Liverpool clash a reality check for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sunday's Premier League match at champions Liverpool will be a test of his team's title cred

1d Reuters
LIV
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 6Alcantara
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
  1 Alisson
  3 Fabinho
  14 Jordan Henderson
  26 Andy Robertson
  66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
  5 Georginio Wijnaldum
  23 Xherdan Shaqiri
  6 Thiago
  9 Roberto Firmino
  10 Sadio Mané
  11 Mohamed Salah
Substitutes
  7 James Milner
  46 Rhys Williams
  15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  18 Takumi Minamino
  27 Divock Origi
  17 Curtis Jones
  47 Nathaniel Phillips
  62 Caoimhin Kelleher
  76 Neco Williams

Top Scorers

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Forward
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 13
    • 10
      Sadio Mané Forward
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 6
    • 9
      Roberto Firmino Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 5
  • Manchester United MAN
    • 18
      Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 11
    • 10
      Marcus Rashford Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 7
    • 7
      Edinson Cavani Forward
      Matches: 10
      Goals: 3

Most Assists

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 26
      Andy Robertson Defender
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 5
    • 9
      Roberto Firmino Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 3
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Forward
      Matches: 16
      Assists: 3
  • Manchester United MAN
    • 18
      Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 7
    • 10
      Marcus Rashford Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 5
    • 9
      Anthony Martial Forward
      Matches: 13
      Assists: 3

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Liverpool LIV 2-0 Manchester United MAN 19 Jan, 2020 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 1-1 Liverpool LIV 20 Oct, 2019 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 0-0 Liverpool LIV 24 Feb, 2019 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 3-1 Manchester United MAN 16 Dec, 2018 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 1-4 Liverpool LIV 28 Jul, 2018 International Champions Cup

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • LIV 37
    • 34 MAN

  • Goals Against

    • LIV 21
    • 24 MAN

  • Goal Difference

    • LIV 16
    • 10 MAN

  • Assists

    • LIV 21
    • 24 MAN

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 17 +10 36
2 Leicester City 18 +12 35
3 Liverpool 17 +16 33
4 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
5 Manchester City 16 +12 32
6 Everton 17 +7 32
7 Chelsea 18 +12 29
8 Southampton 18 +5 29
9 West Ham United 18 +4 29
10 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
11 Arsenal 18 +1 24
12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
13 Crystal Palace 18 -7 23
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
17 Burnley 17 -13 16
18 Fulham 17 -11 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 18 -27 11
20 Sheffield United 19 -22 5