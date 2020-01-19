Klinsmann expects fascinating Liverpool vs. Man United matchup
Nicol: Anfield's lack of vitriol favours Man United
Ighalo: Man United losing to Liverpool not acceptable
Wayne Rooney 'sacrificed himself' for Ronaldo's success
Mark Clattenburg's 'astonishing' admissions of referee's impartiality
Solskjaer says Liverpool clash a reality check for Man Utd
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sunday's Premier League match at champions Liverpool will be a test of his team's title cred