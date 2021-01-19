-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
50
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
- Leno
- Tierney
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Aubameyang
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 50'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Darlow
- Lewis
- Clark
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Joelinton
- Shelvey
- Longstaff
- Almirón
- Carroll
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|56'
|Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
|55'
|Foul by David Luiz (Arsenal).
|55'
|Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|NEW
|7
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|18
|+10
|37
|2
|Manchester City
|17
|+16
|35
|3
|Leicester City
|18
|+12
|35
|4
|Liverpool
|18
|+16
|34
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|6
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|7
|Chelsea
|18
|+12
|29
|8
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|9
|West Ham United
|18
|+4
|29
|10
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|18
|+1
|24
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-11
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|17
|-11
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|-27
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
Premier League News
Manchester United-Liverpool kits irk 'hundreds' of colour-blind fans
Liverpool and Manchester United's Premier League on Sunday prompted "hundreds" of complaints from supporters affected by colour blindness.
Liverpool-Man United draw helps Man City, Barca must shrug off Messi's first red card, Inter dominate Juve
Sunday's 0-0 draw at Anfield between Liverpool and Man United offered glimmers of hope for both teams, but really only benefited Man City.
West Ham carefully managing Antonio's game time, says Moyes
West Ham United are carefully managing striker Michail Antonio's playing time to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager David Moyes sai
Misfiring Werner must not be compared to Torres, says Lampard
New signing Timo Werner should not be compared to former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres and the Germany forward must be given the best environment
Liverpool's goal drought could cost them the Premier League, so why can't they score?
Liverpool have a world-class attacking unit but have scored just once in four Premier League games. What are the reasons for their goal drought?
Barcelona open to AC Milan, West Ham offers for Junior Firpo - sources
AC Milan and West Ham United have sounded out a move for out-of-favour Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, sources have told ESPN.