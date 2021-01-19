  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 6
    • Wilfred Ndidi Goal
  • 29
    • Kai Havertz Yellow Card
  • 41
    • James Maddison Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 51
    • Mateo Kovacic Yellow Card
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
LEI
4-1-4-1
CHE
4-3-3
LEI
4-1-4-1
  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 6Evans
  • 3Fofana
  • 27Castagne
  • 25Ndidi
  • 15Barnes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
  • 9Vardy
No. Name
1 Kasper Schmeichel
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jonny Evans
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Wesley Fofana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi  6'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 James Justin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Timothy Castagne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 James Maddison  41'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Youri Tielemans
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Harvey Barnes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ricardo Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Çaglar Söyüncü
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Hamza Choudhury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

58' Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58' Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
58' Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

Match Stats

LEI
CHE

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (6)
8 (4)
LEI CHE
6 Fouls 10
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 18 +10 37
2 Manchester City 17 +16 35
3 Leicester City 18 +12 35
4 Liverpool 18 +16 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
6 Everton 17 +7 32
7 West Ham United 19 +5 32
8 Chelsea 18 +12 29
9 Southampton 18 +5 29
10 Arsenal 19 +4 27
11 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
13 Crystal Palace 19 -11 23
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
15 Newcastle United 18 -12 19
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
17 Burnley 17 -13 16
18 Fulham 17 -11 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 19 -28 11
20 Sheffield United 19 -22 5