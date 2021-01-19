-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
6
-
Wilfred Ndidi Goal
-
-
29
-
Kai Havertz Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
James Maddison Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
51
-
Mateo Kovacic Yellow Card
-
- Schmeichel
- Justin
- Evans
- Fofana
- Castagne
- Ndidi
- Barnes
- Maddison
- Tielemans
- Albrighton
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Wilfred Ndidi 6'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 James Maddison 41'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Rüdiger
- James
- Mount
- Kovacic
- Havertz
- Pulisic
- Abraham
- Hudson-Odoi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
17 Mateo Kovacic 51'
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz 29'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|58'
|Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
|58'
|Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEI
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|18
|+10
|37
|2
|Manchester City
|17
|+16
|35
|3
|Leicester City
|18
|+12
|35
|4
|Liverpool
|18
|+16
|34
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|6
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|7
|West Ham United
|19
|+5
|32
|8
|Chelsea
|18
|+12
|29
|9
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|10
|Arsenal
|19
|+4
|27
|11
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-11
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|18
|-12
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|17
|-11
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|-28
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
