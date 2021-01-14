-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
42
-
James Tomkins Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
65
-
On: Nicolas Pépé|Off: Ainsley Maitland-Niles
-
-
67
-
David Luiz Yellow Card
-
- Leno
- Maitland-NilesOn: Nicolas Pépé | Off: Ainsley Maitland-Niles
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Aubameyang
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
23 David Luiz 67'
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Kouyaté
- Tomkins
- Ward
- Eze
- Milivojevic
- McArthur
- Townsend
- Zaha
- Benteke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
5 James Tomkins 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
|67'
|David Luiz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|67'
|Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|CRY
|9
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|17
|+10
|36
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|+16
|33
|3
|Manchester City
|16
|+12
|32
|4
|Leicester City
|17
|+10
|32
|5
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+14
|30
|7
|Southampton
|17
|+7
|29
|8
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|9
|Chelsea
|17
|+11
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|+1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|-3
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-7
|22
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Burnley
|16
|-12
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|-8
|14
|18
|Fulham
|16
|-10
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|18
|-20
|5
