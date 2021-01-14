  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 42
    • James Tomkins Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 65
    • On: Nicolas Pépé|Off: Ainsley Maitland-Niles
  • 67
    • David Luiz Yellow Card
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Crystal Palace CRY Crystal Palace Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ARS
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-4-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 1Leno
  • 15Maitland-Niles
    On: Nicolas Pépé | Off: Ainsley Maitland-Niles
  • 23David Luiz
  • 16Holding
  • 2Bellerín
  • 34Xhaka
  • 8Ceballos
  • 14Aubameyang
  • 32Smith Rowe
  • 7Saka
  • 9Lacazette
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 David Luiz  67'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 19  Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Rúnar Rúnarsson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

69' Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
67' David Luiz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67' Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

ARS
CRY

Possession

68% 32%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (4)
9 (2)
ARS CRY
9 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 17 +10 36
2 Liverpool 17 +16 33
3 Manchester City 16 +12 32
4 Leicester City 17 +10 32
5 Everton 17 +7 32
6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +14 30
7 Southampton 17 +7 29
8 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
9 Chelsea 17 +11 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
13 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -7 22
15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
16 Burnley 16 -12 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 -8 14
18 Fulham 16 -10 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
20 Sheffield United 18 -20 5