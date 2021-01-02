West Bromwich Albion WBA
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
23
-
Kieran Tierney Goal
-
-
28
-
Bukayo Saka Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-1-1
- Johnstone
- O'Shea
- Ivanovic
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Gallagher
- Sawyers
- Phillips
- Pereira
- Robinson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Cheikh Diaby
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Aubameyang
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
3 Kieran Tierney 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka 28'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
Match Commentary
|34'
|Attempt saved. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
|33'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
|33'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Match Stats
WBA
ARS
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
10 (5)
|WBA
|ARS
|2
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|4
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|+17
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|16
|+9
|33
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+14
|29
|4
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|5
|Everton
|16
|+6
|29
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Leeds United
|17
|-3
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|-6
|22
|13
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-7
|22
|14
|Arsenal
|16
|-3
|20
|15
|Newcastle United
|15
|-7
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|17
|-21
|2
Premier League News
Dunk earns Brighton a comeback point against Wolves
Captain Lewis Dunk's header earned Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-3 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Sheffield United winless in 17 as Palace ease to victory
Sheffield United become the first top-flight team not to win any of their opening 17 games in 119 years.
Mourinho 'disappointed' after three players attend party
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he is "disappointed" after three of his players breached coronavirus rules.
Crystal Palace end winless run with victory over Sheffield United
Crystal Palace ended their five-game winless run in the Premier League on Saturday with goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.
Could Harry Kane be tempted by Manchester City?
Janusz Michallik explores the possibility of a Harry Kane partnership with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.
Is Pochettino set to raid former club Tottenham?
With Mauricio Pochettino now at PSG, could he look to bring in a few of his former Spurs players?