  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 23
    • Kieran Tierney Goal
  • 28
    • Bukayo Saka Goal
West Bromwich Albion Logo West Bromwich Albion WBA Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
WBA
4-4-1-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
WBA
4-4-1-1
  • 1Johnstone
  • 27O'Shea
  • 20Ivanovic
  • 6Ajayi
  • 2Furlong
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Gallagher
  • 19Sawyers
  • 10Phillips
  • 12Pereira
  • 7Robinson
No. Name
1 Sam Johnstone
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Semi Ajayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Branislav Ivanovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Conor Gallagher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Romaine Sawyers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Matthew Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Darnell Furlong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Callum Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Grady Diangana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Matheus Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Gibbs
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kamil Grosicki
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kyle Bartley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Charlie Austin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Filip Krovinovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rekeem Harper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
58 Cheikh Diaby
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Hawthorns
Match Commentary

34' Attempt saved. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.
33' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
33' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.

Match Stats

WBA
ARS

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (1)
10 (5)
WBA ARS
2 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 4
4 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 16 +17 33
2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 29
4 Leicester City 16 +9 29
5 Everton 16 +6 29
6 Chelsea 16 +13 26
7 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
8 Manchester City 14 +9 26
9 Southampton 16 +6 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Leeds United 17 -3 23
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -6 22
13 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
14 Arsenal 16 -3 20
15 Newcastle United 15 -7 19
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -7 14
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 16 -24 8
20 Sheffield United 17 -21 2