Manchester United MAN
Aston Villa AVL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-1-2-1-2
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- McTominay
- Fernandes
- Martial
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- McGinn
- Douglas Luiz
- El-Ghazi
- Grealish
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|13'
|Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by David de Gea.
|13'
|Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross.
|12'
|Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Match Stats
MAN
AVL
Possession
66% 34%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
1 (1)
|MAN
|AVL
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|+17
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|15
|+8
|30
|3
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|4
|Everton
|16
|+6
|29
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|+14
|26
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|+11
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Leeds United
|16
|0
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|16
|-6
|21
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Newcastle United
|15
|-7
|19
|15
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-9
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-7
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|-19
|2
Premier League News
