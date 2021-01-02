  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 29
    • Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Leeds United LEE Leeds United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
TOT
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 2Doherty
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 8Winks
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 28Ndombele
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  29'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Gedson Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Japhet Tanganga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

31' Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31' Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
30' Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

TOT
LEE

Possession

44% 56%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
5 (1)
TOT LEE
2 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 16 +17 33
2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
3 Leicester City 16 +9 29
4 Everton 16 +6 29
5 Chelsea 16 +13 26
6 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 +11 26
8 Manchester City 14 +9 26
9 Southampton 16 +6 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Leeds United 16 0 23
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -6 21
13 Arsenal 16 -3 20
14 Newcastle United 15 -7 19
15 Crystal Palace 16 -9 19
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -7 13
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 16 -24 8
20 Sheffield United 16 -19 2