Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
29
-
Harry Kane Penalty - Scored
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Doherty
- Højbjerg
- Winks
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Bergwijn
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 29'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Struijk
- Ayling
- Dallas
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Klich
- Rodrigo
- Raphinha
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
47 Jack Jenkins
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Oliver Casey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|31'
|Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|31'
|Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
|30'
|Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
TOT
LEE
Possession
44% 56%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
5 (1)
|TOT
|LEE
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|+17
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|16
|+9
|33
|3
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|4
|Everton
|16
|+6
|29
|5
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|6
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|+11
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Leeds United
|16
|0
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|16
|-6
|21
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Newcastle United
|15
|-7
|19
|15
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-9
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-7
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|-19
|2
