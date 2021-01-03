Chelsea CHE
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
18
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
21
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
34
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Christian Pulisic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 3.
-
-
53
-
N'Golo Kanté Yellow Card
-
-
64
-
On: Callum Hudson-Odoi|Off: Hakim Ziyech
-
-
64
-
On: Billy Gilmour|Off: N'Golo Kanté
-
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- KantéOn: Billy Gilmour | Off: N'Golo Kanté
- Kovacic
- Pulisic
- Werner
- ZiyechOn: Callum Hudson-Odoi | Off: Hakim Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 N'Golo Kanté 53'
Goals 0
64' 23 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
10 Christian Pulisic 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
64' 20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Steffen
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Rodri
- Gündogan
- Foden
- De Bruyne
- Silva
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 34'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 18'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 21'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|64'
|Substitution, Chelsea. Billy Gilmour replaces N'Golo Kanté.
|64'
|Substitution, Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Hakim Ziyech.
|63'
|Offside, Chelsea. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.
Match Stats
CHE
MNC
Possession
52% 48%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
17 (6)
|CHE
|MNC
|7
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|+17
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|16
|+9
|33
|3
|Leicester City
|17
|+10
|32
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|+14
|29
|5
|Everton
|16
|+6
|29
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|17
|+3
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|17
|+1
|23
|12
|Leeds United
|17
|-3
|23
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|-6
|22
|14
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-7
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|16
|-8
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|-7
|14
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|-28
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|17
|-21
|2
