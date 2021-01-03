  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 18
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  • 21
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 34
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 45+1
    • Christian Pulisic Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 3.
  • 53
    • N'Golo Kanté Yellow Card
  • 64
    • On: Callum Hudson-Odoi|Off: Hakim Ziyech
  • 64
    • On: Billy Gilmour|Off: N'Golo Kanté
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
CHE
4-3-3
MNC
4-2-3-1
CHE
4-3-3
  • 16Mendy
  • 21Chilwell
  • 6Silva
  • 15Zouma
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 19Mount
  • 7Kanté
    On: Billy Gilmour | Off: N'Golo Kanté
  • 17Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
  • 22Ziyech
    On: Callum Hudson-Odoi | Off: Hakim Ziyech
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté  53'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 23  Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 20  Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Emerson Palmieri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

64' Substitution, Chelsea. Billy Gilmour replaces N'Golo Kanté.
64' Substitution, Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaces Hakim Ziyech.
63' Offside, Chelsea. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.

Match Stats

CHE
MNC

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
17 (6)
CHE MNC
7 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 16 +17 33
2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
3 Leicester City 17 +10 32
4 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 29
5 Everton 16 +6 29
6 Chelsea 16 +13 26
7 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
8 Manchester City 14 +9 26
9 Southampton 16 +6 26
10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -6 22
14 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
15 Newcastle United 16 -8 19
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -7 14
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
20 Sheffield United 17 -21 2