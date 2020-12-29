-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Sánchez
- Burn
- Dunk
- Webster
- Veltman
- Bernardo
- Gross
- Bissouma
- Pröpper
- Mac Allister
- Jahanbakhsh
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
29 Andi Zeqiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Martinelli
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Foul by Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion).
|58'
|Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|56'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BHA
|ARS
|6
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|+17
|32
|2
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|3
|Everton
|15
|+7
|29
|4
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|+14
|26
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|+11
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|15
|+6
|25
|10
|West Ham United
|15
|+2
|22
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|-5
|21
|12
|Leeds United
|15
|-5
|20
|13
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-9
|19
|14
|Newcastle United
|14
|-7
|18
|15
|Arsenal
|15
|-4
|17
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-6
|13
|17
|Burnley
|14
|-12
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|15
|-19
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|15
|-18
|2
