KO
Kickoff
12
Ciaran Clark Yellow Card
HT
Halftime
49
Fabinho Yellow Card
- Darlow
- Ritchie
- Clark
- Schär
- Fernández
- Yedlin
- Joelinton
- Longstaff
- Hayden
- Murphy
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
2 Ciaran Clark 12'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Henderson
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
3 Fabinho 49'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: St. James' Park
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|50'
|Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
|49'
|Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|7
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|+17
|32
|2
|Manchester United
|15
|+8
|30
|3
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|4
|Everton
|15
|+7
|29
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|+14
|26
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|+11
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|16
|+2
|23
|11
|Leeds United
|16
|0
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|16
|-6
|21
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-9
|19
|15
|Newcastle United
|14
|-7
|18
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-7
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|-19
|2
Premier League News
Premier League confident season will continue despite increase in COVID-19 cases
The Premier League has "full confidence" that the 2020-21 season will continue as planned, despite an escalation in positive COVID-19 cases.
Tottenham-Fulham clash called off amid positive COVID-19 tests
Tottenham's Premier League home clash against Fulham has been postponed due to COVID-19, the Premier League announced on Wednesday.
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Fulham's game at Spurs latest to be postponed over COVID-19 cases
Fulham's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off at 1800 GMT on Wednesday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outb
Liverpool-Man Utd to be played without fans as COVID-19 cases rise in UK
Liverpool's table-topping clash with Manchester United in January will be played behind closed doors at Anfield.
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed - Ancelotti
Everton have not yet received a clarification from the Premier League fully explaining the reasons why Monday's match against Manchester City was ca
Former Liverpool defender Lovren offers hotel after earthquake in Croatia
Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered accommodation in his hotel to those affected by an earthquake in his native Croatia.