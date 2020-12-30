  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 12
    • Ciaran Clark Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 49
    • Fabinho Yellow Card
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
NEW
5-4-1
LIV
4-3-3
NEW
5-4-1
  • 26Darlow
  • 11Ritchie
  • 2Clark
  • 5Schär
  • 18Fernández
  • 22Yedlin
  • 9Joelinton
  • 4Longstaff
  • 14Hayden
  • 23Murphy
  • 13Wilson
No. Name
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fabian Schär
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ciaran Clark  12'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Federico Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 DeAndre Yedlin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Matthew Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Joelinton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Callum Wilson
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
24 Miguel Almirón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Andy Carroll
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonjo Shelvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Martin Dubravka
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jeff Hendrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

50' Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50' Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
49' Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

NEW
LIV

Possession

29% 71%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (1)
4 (3)
NEW LIV
4 Fouls 8
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 7
3 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 15 +17 32
2 Manchester United 15 +8 30
3 Leicester City 16 +9 29
4 Everton 15 +7 29
5 Aston Villa 14 +14 26
6 Chelsea 16 +13 26
7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 +11 26
8 Manchester City 14 +9 26
9 Southampton 16 +6 26
10 West Ham United 16 +2 23
11 Leeds United 16 0 23
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -6 21
13 Arsenal 16 -3 20
14 Crystal Palace 16 -9 19
15 Newcastle United 14 -7 18
16 Burnley 15 -11 16
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -7 13
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 16 -24 8
20 Sheffield United 16 -19 2