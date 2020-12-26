Arsenal ARS
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Pablo Marí Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Alexandre Lacazette Penalty - Scored
-
-
44
-
Granit Xhaka Goal - Free-kick
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Martinelli
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo Marí 16'
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 44'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Kovacic
- Werner
- Abraham
- Pulisic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0.
|44'
|Goal! Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
|43'
|Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea).
Match Stats
ARS
CHE
Possession
49% 51%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
7 (0)
|ARS
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Leicester City
|15
|+9
|28
|3
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|4
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|5
|Chelsea
|14
|+15
|25
|6
|Aston Villa
|13
|+14
|25
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|8
|Southampton
|15
|+6
|25
|9
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|10
|West Ham United
|14
|+2
|21
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|15
|-9
|18
|14
|Leeds United
|14
|-6
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Burnley
|13
|-11
|13
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|-19
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
