Everton EVE
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Godfrey
- Keane
- Mina
- Holgate
- Davies
- Doucouré
- Sigurdsson
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
- Iwobi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
|
49 Jonas Lössl
Saves 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Leno
- Tierney
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Saka
- Ceballos
- Elneny
- Maitland-Niles
- Willian
- Nketiah
- Pépé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
EVE
ARS
Possession
0% 100%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|EVE
|ARS
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+13
|25
|3
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|4
|Southampton
|14
|+6
|24
|5
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|6
|Everton
|13
|+5
|23
|7
|Manchester United
|12
|+3
|23
|8
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|9
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle United
|12
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|-6
|11
|17
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|18
|Fulham
|13
|-10
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|13
|-17
|1
Premier League News
Man City topple Southampton in battle for top four
Raheem Sterling's 16th minute goal was the only difference between Manchester City and Southampton as Pep Guardiola's side won 1-0.
Red-hot Liverpool smash seven past Crystal Palace
Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all score in Liverpool's 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Liverpool's ruthless 7-0 win at Palace comes after Klopp's side drown out distractions, brush off setbacks
Liverpool's 7-0 win at Crystal Palace shows how Jurgen Klopp's side have kept their heads in a season in which so much has been thrown at them.
Liverpool hit seven past Palace, but can they get even better?
Janusz Michallik examines Liverpool's performance in a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.
Could Mo Salah leave Liverpool for Barcelona or Real Madrid?
Janusz Michallik reacts to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's recent comments about his future.
Firmino, Salah braces lift Liverpool to emphatic win over Crystal Palace
Liverpool raced six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park.