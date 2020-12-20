Manchester United MAN
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Scott McTominay Goal
-
-
3
-
Scott McTominay Goal
-
-
20
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
37
-
Victor Lindelöf Goal
-
-
41
-
Liam Cooper Goal - Header
-
-
45
-
On: Jamie Shackleton|Off: Mateusz Klich
-
-
45
-
On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Kalvin Phillips
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 4, Leeds United 1.
-
-
52
-
Daniel James Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
2 Victor Lindelöf 37'
Goals 1
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 20'
Goals 1
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
39 Scott McTominay 2' 3'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James 52'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Cooper
- Ayling
- Dallas
- PhillipsOn: Pascal Struijk | Off: Kalvin Phillips
- Harrison
- KlichOn: Jamie Shackleton | Off: Mateusz Klich
- Rodrigo
- Raphinha
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Liam Cooper 41'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
|
49 Oliver Casey
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
|57'
|Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|56'
|Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
MAN
LEE
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (5)
11 (2)
|MAN
|LEE
|5
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|4
|6
|Corner Kicks
|8
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Leicester City
|14
|+9
|27
|3
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|5
|Southampton
|14
|+6
|24
|6
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|7
|Manchester United
|12
|+3
|23
|8
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|9
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|14
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|17
|Fulham
|14
|-10
|10
|18
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
Premier League News
Late Danny Welbeck equaliser keeps Sheffield United winless
Sheffield United's winless start extends to 14 games after a 1-1 draw vs. Brighton.
Leicester leap above Tottenham with 2-0 win
Leicester move up to second after Jamie Vardy's penalty and Toby Alderweireld's own goal seals a 2-0 win.
Spurs' title challenge under Mourinho just starting to show some cracks
Spurs dropped points for the third straight game with a 2-0 loss to Leicester, raising questions over whether they can be genuine title contenders.
Nicol: Tottenham looked clueless after going behind
Steve Nicol says Spurs have forgotten how to chase games, after losing 2-0 to Leicester City.
Tottenham beaten by Leicester in top-of-table clash
Tottenham Hotspur dropped points on Sunday after conceding a penalty and an own goal to Leicester City in a 2-0 defeat.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?