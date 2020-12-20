  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Scott McTominay Goal
  • 3
    • Scott McTominay Goal
  • 20
    • Bruno Fernandes Goal
  • 37
    • Victor Lindelöf Goal
  • 41
    • Liam Cooper Goal - Header
  • 45
    • On: Jamie Shackleton|Off: Mateusz Klich
  • 45
    • On: Pascal Struijk|Off: Kalvin Phillips
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester United 4, Leeds United 1.
  • 52
    • Daniel James Yellow Card
MAN
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 10Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
  • 21James
  • 9Martial
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf  37'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes  20'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay  2' 3'
Goals 2
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Daniel James  52'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Eric Bailly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

57' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
57' Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56' Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

MAN
LEE

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (5)
11 (2)
MAN LEE
5 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 4
6 Corner Kicks 8
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
2 Leicester City 14 +9 27
3 Everton 14 +6 26
4 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +11 25
5 Southampton 14 +6 24
6 Manchester City 13 +7 23
7 Manchester United 12 +3 23
8 Chelsea 13 +12 22
9 West Ham United 13 +5 21
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
11 Aston Villa 11 +8 19
12 Newcastle United 13 -5 18
13 Crystal Palace 14 -6 18
14 Leeds United 13 -2 17
15 Arsenal 14 -6 14
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -6 12
17 Fulham 14 -10 10
18 Burnley 12 -12 10
19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
20 Sheffield United 14 -17 2