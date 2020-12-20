Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Leicester City LEI
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
32
-
Marc Albrighton Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Lo Celso
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Schmeichel
- Castagne
- Evans
- Fofana
- Justin
- Tielemans
- Ndidi
- Barnes
- Maddison
- Albrighton
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Marc Albrighton 32'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|31'
|Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Son Heung-Min.
|30'
|Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|30'
|Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).
Match Stats
TOT
LEI
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
4 (0)
|TOT
|LEI
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+13
|25
|4
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|5
|Southampton
|14
|+6
|24
|6
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|7
|Manchester United
|12
|+3
|23
|8
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|9
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|14
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|17
|Fulham
|14
|-10
|10
|18
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
Premier League News
Brighton's Welbeck denies Sheffield United first win with late equaliser
Ten-man Sheffield United were denied a first win of the season when hosts Brighton & Hove Albion grabbed a late equaliser.
Fulham's Scott Parker slams VAR after Newcastle draw: 'It's criminal!'
Fulham boss Scott Parker has lashed out at VAR and accused Newcastle's Callum Wilson of diving in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw.
Arteta 'gutted' for Arsenal players after Everton defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta assesses his squad's effort in a 2-1 loss to Everton.
Klopp has 'nothing to say' over Salah's La Liga comments
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah didn't start vs. Crystal Palace, but doesn't comment on the Egyptian's La Liga links.
Newcastle held by 10-man Fulham
Callum Wilson converts from the spot to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.
Arsenal sink further with 2-1 loss to Everton
Mikel Arteta's side slide to 15th in the table after their fourth loss in five matches, a 2-1 setback vs. Everton.