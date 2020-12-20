  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 32
    • Marc Albrighton Yellow Card
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
TOT
4-2-3-1
LEI
4-2-3-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 24Aurier
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 28Ndombele
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

31' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Son Heung-Min.
30' Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30' Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur).

Match Stats

TOT
LEI

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
4 (0)
TOT LEI
4 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
2 Everton 14 +6 26
3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +13 25
4 Leicester City 13 +7 24
5 Southampton 14 +6 24
6 Manchester City 13 +7 23
7 Manchester United 12 +3 23
8 Chelsea 13 +12 22
9 West Ham United 13 +5 21
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
11 Aston Villa 11 +8 19
12 Newcastle United 13 -5 18
13 Crystal Palace 14 -6 18
14 Leeds United 13 -2 17
15 Arsenal 14 -6 14
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -6 12
17 Fulham 14 -10 10
18 Burnley 12 -12 10
19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
20 Sheffield United 14 -17 2