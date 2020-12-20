-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Takumi Minamino Goal
-
- Guaita
- van Aanholt
- Cahill
- Kouyaté
- Clyne
- Eze
- McArthur
- Milivojevic
- Schlupp
- Ayew
- Zaha
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Keita
- Minamino
- Firmino
- Mané
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
18 Takumi Minamino 3'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|30'
|Attempt missed. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
|29'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
|29'
|Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRY
|LIV
|2
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|13
|+10
|28
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+13
|25
|3
|Southampton
|13
|+7
|24
|4
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|5
|Everton
|13
|+5
|23
|6
|Manchester United
|12
|+3
|23
|7
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|8
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|9
|Manchester City
|12
|+6
|20
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|13
|+1
|18
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle United
|12
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|-6
|11
|17
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|18
|Fulham
|13
|-10
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|13
|-17
|1
