Chelsea CHE
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
On: Emerson Palmieri|Off: Ben Chilwell
-
-
10
-
Thiago Silva Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Mendy
- ChilwellOn: Emerson Palmieri | Off: Ben Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Werner
- Abraham
- Pulisic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Thiago Silva 10'
Goals 1
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
10' 33 Emerson Palmieri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Balbuena
- Coufal
- Rice
- Soucek
- Fornals
- Noble
- Bowen
- Haller
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).
|50'
|Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|48'
|Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Match Stats
CHE
WHU
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (3)
4 (0)
|CHE
|WHU
|7
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Leicester City
|14
|+9
|27
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|+7
|26
|4
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|6
|Southampton
|14
|+6
|24
|7
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|8
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|9
|Aston Villa
|12
|+11
|22
|10
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|14
|Leeds United
|14
|-6
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Burnley
|13
|-11
|13
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|18
|Fulham
|14
|-10
|10
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|-19
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
