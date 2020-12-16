-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
33
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
48
-
Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Williams
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 26'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Bergwijn
- Lo Celso
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
18 Giovani Lo Celso 48'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 33'
Goals 1
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|52'
|Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box.
|50'
|Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Alisson.
|50'
|Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|TOT
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|6
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|12
|+9
|25
|3
|Southampton
|13
|+7
|24
|4
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|5
|Everton
|13
|+5
|23
|6
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|7
|Manchester City
|12
|+6
|20
|8
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|9
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|12
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle United
|12
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|11
|-12
|9
|18
|Fulham
|12
|-10
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
