  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 33
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 48
    • Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-3-3
TOT
4-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 46Williams
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Rhys Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Nathaniel Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

52' Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box.
50' Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Alisson.
50' Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Match Stats

LIV
TOT

Possession

76% 24%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (7)
3 (1)
LIV TOT
3 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 6
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +14 25
2 Liverpool 12 +9 25
3 Southampton 13 +7 24
4 Leicester City 13 +7 24
5 Everton 13 +5 23
6 Chelsea 13 +12 22
7 Manchester City 12 +6 20
8 West Ham United 12 +5 20
9 Manchester United 11 +2 20
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
11 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
12 Crystal Palace 12 +1 17
13 Leeds United 13 -2 17
14 Newcastle United 12 -5 17
15 Arsenal 13 -5 14
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 -6 10
17 Burnley 11 -12 9
18 Fulham 12 -10 8
19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1