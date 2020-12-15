Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45
-
On: Owen Otasowie|Off: Leander Dendoncker
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.
-
-
49
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
3-4-1-2
- Patrício
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Marçal
- Neves
- DendonckerOn: Owen Otasowie | Off: Leander Dendoncker
- Semedo
- Podence
- Neto
- Soares Silva
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 54 Owen Otasowie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Havertz
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
18 Olivier Giroud 49'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|55'
|Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.
|52'
|Attempt missed. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
|49'
|Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.
Match Stats
WOL
CHE
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
9 (1)
|WOL
|CHE
|4
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|12
|+9
|25
|3
|Leicester City
|12
|+9
|24
|4
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|5
|Chelsea
|12
|+13
|22
|6
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|7
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|11
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|12
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|12
|-5
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|11
|-12
|9
|18
|Fulham
|12
|-10
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
