  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 45
    • On: Owen Otasowie|Off: Leander Dendoncker
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.
  • 49
    • Olivier Giroud Goal
Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
WOL
3-4-1-2
CHE
4-3-3
WOL
3-4-1-2
  • 11Patrício
  • 27Saïss
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 5Marçal
  • 8Neves
  • 32Dendoncker
    On: Owen Otasowie | Off: Leander Dendoncker
  • 22Semedo
  • 10Podence
  • 7Neto
  • 17Soares Silva
No. Name
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Leander Dendoncker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 54  Owen Otasowie
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Daniel Podence
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fernando Marçal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Pedro Neto
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rayan Aït-Nouri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ki-Jana Hoever
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Molineux Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

55' Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.
52' Attempt missed. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
49' Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 1. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.

Match Stats

WOL
CHE

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
9 (1)
WOL CHE
4 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 4
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +14 25
2 Liverpool 12 +9 25
3 Leicester City 12 +9 24
4 Southampton 12 +7 23
5 Chelsea 12 +13 22
6 West Ham United 12 +5 20
7 Everton 12 +3 20
8 Manchester United 11 +2 20
9 Manchester City 11 +6 19
10 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
11 Crystal Palace 12 +1 17
12 Newcastle United 11 -2 17
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -5 17
14 Leeds United 12 -5 14
15 Arsenal 12 -5 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 -6 10
17 Burnley 11 -12 9
18 Fulham 12 -10 8
19 West Bromwich Albion 12 -16 6
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1