Sheffield United SHU
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
David McGoldrick Goal
-
-
12
-
On: Phil Jagielka|Off: Sander Berge
-
-
26
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
33
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
51
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
51
-
Phil Jagielka Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
On: Lys Mousset|Off: Phil Jagielka
-
-
70
-
John Egan Yellow Card
-
5-3-2
- Ramsdale
- Stevens
- Robinson
- Egan
- Basham
- Baldock
- Fleck
- Ampadu
- BergeOn: Phil Jagielka | Off: Sander BergeOn: Lys Mousset | Off: Phil Jagielka
- McGoldrick
- Burke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
12 John Egan 70'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
12' 15 Phil Jagielka 51'
Goals 0
63' 11 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
|
17 David McGoldrick 5'
Goals 1
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Pogba
- Matic
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 33'
Goals 1
|
10 Marcus Rashford 26' 51'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Bramall Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|70'
|John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|70'
|Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
|70'
|Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
SHU
MAN
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (3)
10 (6)
|SHU
|MAN
|10
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|4
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|13
|+10
|28
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|+13
|25
|3
|Southampton
|13
|+7
|24
|4
|Leicester City
|13
|+7
|24
|5
|Everton
|13
|+5
|23
|6
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|7
|West Ham United
|13
|+5
|21
|8
|Manchester City
|12
|+6
|20
|9
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|+8
|19
|12
|Crystal Palace
|13
|+1
|18
|13
|Leeds United
|13
|-2
|17
|14
|Newcastle United
|12
|-5
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|-6
|11
|17
|Burnley
|12
|-12
|10
|18
|Fulham
|13
|-10
|9
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|-16
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
