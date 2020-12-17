  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • David McGoldrick Goal
  • 12
    • On: Phil Jagielka|Off: Sander Berge
  • 26
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 33
    • Anthony Martial Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 51
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 51
    • Phil Jagielka Yellow Card
  • 63
    • On: Lys Mousset|Off: Phil Jagielka
  • 70
    • John Egan Yellow Card
Sheffield United Logo Sheffield United SHU Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
SHU
5-3-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
SHU
5-3-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 3Stevens
  • 19Robinson
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 2Baldock
  • 4Fleck
  • 22Ampadu
  • 8Berge
    On: Phil Jagielka | Off: Sander BergeOn: Lys Mousset | Off: Phil Jagielka
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 14Burke
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 John Egan  70'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jack Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Chris Basham
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Enda Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 George Baldock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 John Fleck
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Sander Berge
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12' 15  Phil Jagielka  51'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 11  Lys Mousset
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 David McGoldrick  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Michael Verrips
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

70' John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70' Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
70' Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

SHU
MAN

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
10 (6)
SHU MAN
10 Fouls 5
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 4
5 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 13 +10 28
2 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +13 25
3 Southampton 13 +7 24
4 Leicester City 13 +7 24
5 Everton 13 +5 23
6 Chelsea 13 +12 22
7 West Ham United 13 +5 21
8 Manchester City 12 +6 20
9 Manchester United 11 +2 20
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
11 Aston Villa 11 +8 19
12 Crystal Palace 13 +1 18
13 Leeds United 13 -2 17
14 Newcastle United 12 -5 17
15 Arsenal 13 -5 14
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 -6 11
17 Burnley 12 -12 10
18 Fulham 13 -10 9
19 West Bromwich Albion 13 -16 7
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1