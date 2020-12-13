Arsenal ARS
Burnley BUR
33
Robbie Brady Yellow Card
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Saka
- Lacazette
- Willian
- Aubameyang
Saves 0
6 Gabriel
|
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
34 Granit Xhaka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4-4-1-1
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Brownhill
- Westwood
- Brady
- Rodriguez
- Wood
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
12 Robbie Brady 33'
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Erik Pieters
28 Kevin Long
27 Matej Vydra
|
Goals 0
41 Josh Benson
Game Information
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Burnley 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
|43'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
Match Stats
ARS
BUR
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (1)
2 (0)
|ARS
|BUR
|2
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|7
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|12
|+9
|25
|3
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|12
|+13
|22
|5
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|6
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|7
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|11
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|12
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Fulham
|12
|-10
|8
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
