  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 22
    • Gylfi Sigurdsson Penalty - Scored
  • 24
    • Richarlison Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • N'Golo Kanté Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Everton Logo Everton EVE Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
EVE
4-3-3
CHE
4-3-3
EVE
4-3-3
  • 1Pickford
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 13Mina
  • 4Holgate
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 17Iwobi
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson  22'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison  24'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonjoe Kenny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Anthony Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

59' Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
59' Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
59' Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

EVE
CHE

Possession

27% 73%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
8 (3)
EVE CHE
6 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 4
3 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +14 24
2 Liverpool 11 +9 24
3 Chelsea 11 +14 22
4 Leicester City 11 +6 21
5 West Ham United 12 +5 20
6 Southampton 11 +4 20
7 Manchester United 11 +2 20
8 Manchester City 11 +6 19
9 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
10 Everton 11 +2 17
11 Newcastle United 11 -2 17
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -5 17
13 Crystal Palace 11 +1 16
14 Leeds United 12 -5 14
15 Arsenal 11 -4 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 -3 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 Burnley 10 -13 6
19 West Bromwich Albion 12 -16 6
20 Sheffield United 11 -13 1