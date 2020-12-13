Everton EVE
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Gylfi Sigurdsson Penalty - Scored
-
-
24
-
Richarlison Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
N'Golo Kanté Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Godfrey
- Keane
- Mina
- Holgate
- Doucouré
- Allan
- Sigurdsson
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
- Iwobi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson 22'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
7 Richarlison 24'
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Kovacic
- Werner
- Giroud
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
7 N'Golo Kanté 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|59'
|Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
|59'
|Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
EVE
CHE
Possession
27% 73%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
8 (3)
|EVE
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+14
|24
|2
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|11
|+14
|22
|4
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|5
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|6
|Southampton
|11
|+4
|20
|7
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|8
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|9
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|10
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|11
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|16
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|11
|-13
|1
