Fulham FUL
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
20
-
Joachim Andersen Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
Bobby De Cordova-Reid Goal
-
3-4-2-1
- Areola
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Aina
- Robinson
- Lemina
- Zambo Anguissa
- De Cordova-Reid
- Lookman
- Loftus-Cheek
- Cavaleiro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
5 Joachim Andersen 20'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 25'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Tom Cairney
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
64 Jake Cain
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Craven Cottage
-
,
Match Commentary
|30'
|Foul by Ademola Lookman (Fulham).
|25'
|Goal! Fulham 1, Liverpool 0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ademola Lookman following a corner.
|25'
|Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alisson.
Match Stats
FUL
LIV
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
1 (1)
|FUL
|LIV
|2
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|24
|3
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|12
|+13
|22
|5
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|6
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|7
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|10
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|11
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|12
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
