  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 20
    • Joachim Andersen Yellow Card
  • 25
    • Bobby De Cordova-Reid Goal
Fulham Logo Fulham FUL Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
FUL
3-4-2-1
LIV
4-3-3
FUL
3-4-2-1
  • 1Areola
  • 16Adarabioyo
  • 5Andersen
  • 34Aina
  • 33Robinson
  • 18Lemina
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Lookman
  • 15Loftus-Cheek
  • 17Cavaleiro
No. Name
1 Alphonse Areola
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Joachim Andersen  20'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Tosin Adarabioyo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Antonee Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Bobby De Cordova-Reid  25'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ivan Cavaleiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ademola Lookman
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Tom Cairney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Neeskens Kebano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Harrison Reed
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Aboubakar Kamara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Craven Cottage
  • ,

Match Commentary

30' Foul by Ademola Lookman (Fulham).
25' Goal! Fulham 1, Liverpool 0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ademola Lookman following a corner.
25' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alisson.

Match Stats

FUL
LIV

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
1 (1)
FUL LIV
2 Fouls 2
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +14 25
2 Liverpool 11 +9 24
3 Southampton 12 +7 23
4 Chelsea 12 +13 22
5 Leicester City 11 +6 21
6 West Ham United 12 +5 20
7 Everton 12 +3 20
8 Manchester United 11 +2 20
9 Manchester City 11 +6 19
10 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
11 Crystal Palace 12 +1 17
12 Newcastle United 11 -2 17
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -5 17
14 Leeds United 12 -5 14
15 Arsenal 11 -4 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 -3 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 Burnley 10 -13 6
19 West Bromwich Albion 12 -16 6
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1