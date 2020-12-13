Manchester United MAN
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-1-2-1-2
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- McTominay
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Fernandinho
- Rodri
- Sterling
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 0.
|45'
|Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Match Stats
MAN
MNC
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (1)
4 (1)
|MAN
|MNC
|8
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+14
|24
|2
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|24
|3
|Chelsea
|11
|+14
|22
|4
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|5
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|6
|Southampton
|11
|+4
|20
|7
|Manchester United
|10
|+2
|19
|8
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|9
|Manchester City
|10
|+6
|18
|10
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|11
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-5
|17
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|16
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|11
|-13
|1
